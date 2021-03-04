Google FAQ Rich Results Issue With Yoast Resolved

Mar 4, 2021
Yesterday reports came in that there was a spike in errors around Google FAQ schema powered through Yoast. The issue is being resolved and should be fixed today but supposedly Google changed how it parses FAQ schema and it caused FAQ rich result to drop from sites that use Yoast.

Joost de Valk, the founder of Yoast, said on Twitter the "issue has been fixed, a patch release will be coming out tomorrow." But he said it was nothing Yoast changed, it was something Google changed on its end. He said "nothing broke on our end by the way, Google just changed how it parses that Schema without warning."

Lucas Kopling noticed the issue and shared these details with the company:

In any event, if you see a spike in your FAQ rich results errors, and you use Yoast, this is why.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

