Google FAQ Rich Results Issue With Yoast Resolved

Yesterday reports came in that there was a spike in errors around Google FAQ schema powered through Yoast. The issue is being resolved and should be fixed today but supposedly Google changed how it parses FAQ schema and it caused FAQ rich result to drop from sites that use Yoast.

Joost de Valk, the founder of Yoast, said on Twitter the "issue has been fixed, a patch release will be coming out tomorrow." But he said it was nothing Yoast changed, it was something Google changed on its end. He said "nothing broke on our end by the way, Google just changed how it parses that Schema without warning."

Lucas Kopling noticed the issue and shared these details with the company:

Thanks for sharing the relevant screenshot. We were able to reproduce the issue on our end. A bug report has already been sent to our development team about this so we can fix it.



We appreciate you for bringing this to our attention and apologies for any inconvenience 🙏 — Yoast (@yoast) March 3, 2021

In any event, if you see a spike in your FAQ rich results errors, and you use Yoast, this is why.

Patches for both Yoast SEO Free and Premium are out. https://t.co/OKWoGnaAfq



We moved up a planned patch release from next Tuesday to today to mitigate the issue. — Joost de Valk (@jdevalk) March 4, 2021

