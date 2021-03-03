Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- March 2021 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the monthly Google Webmaster Report where I sum up the more important topics webmasters and SEOs care about when it comes to Google organic search. This past month was super busy with numerous unconfirmed updates, passage ranking rolling out, the upcoming page experience update and mobile-first indexing and so much more.
- Poll: Is There A Shortage Of SEO Talent?
Abby Reimer posted a Twitter poll that asks is there a shortage of SEO talent available on the market. The poll is open for the next several hours, so please take it. It does seem like there are a lot of jobs on the market currently hiring SEOs but that is not based on any data collection process.
- Google Recommends Pyramid Navigation Structure For Large Sites
A couple of months ago John Mueller of Google was asked a question about a site with a mega menu of about 1,000 links in it but those links would dynamically change based on user action. John responded that it might be an issue for Google to understand a menu that has that many links and changes that often.
- Google On Pagination: Would It Be Okay If The Page Was Only Accessible Via Your Site
Most SEOs I know are still grumbling a little about the rel=next and rel=prev is no longer supported, as of two years ago. Google did give us pagination SEO advice in an unstructured format a while ago but really has not put together a document SEOs can reference to deal with pagination.
- Google Hole Light Room
This room or conference room is by the main Google offices in Mountain View, California. It has this ceiling with holes in it so l these beams of light can shine through. It does seem distracting to m
