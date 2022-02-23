Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has started to roll out the desktop version of the Google Page Experience Update - big whoop. Google Merchant Center has a new "shopping experience scorecard" and if you prove that you provide excellent customer experience, Google may give you a boost and more visibility in Google Shopping. Most advertisers said that Google Ads CPCs costs are up this year compared to last. Google AdSense publisher reports seem off, the homepage report is showing much lower earnings than the other reports. Microsoft Advertising launched dynamic descriptions ad texts for DSAs.
- Google Page Experience Update For Desktop Rolling Out
Google is now rolling out the desktop version of the Google Page Experience update. This rollout started Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will roll out through the end of March 2022. You probably won't notice any real ranking changes from it but we have to report on it anyway.
- Google Shopping Experience Scorecard Will Promote Merchants In Search That Provide Excellent Customer Service
Google is emailing folks who use the Google Merchant Center about a new Shopping experience scorecard that will be used to boost rankings in Google Shopping, amongst other benefits, for merchants who provide an "excellent customer experience."
- Google AdSense Estimated Earnings Report Is Broken Right Now
There are numerous reports that the Google AdSense estimated earnings report on the AdSense console homepage is reporting much lower than expected earnings. The report does not match up with the earnings in the Reports tab. This seems like a widespread bug impacting most, if not all, AdSense publishers right now.
- 70%+ Of Search Marketers Say Google Ads Cost Per Clicks Are Up
Most search marketers are saying that the cost per clicks are up from last year on Google Ads. In short, most advertisers are saying the overall cost of each click is more expensive this year than it was last year.
- New Microsoft Advertising Dynamic Descriptions Ad Text For Bing Search
Microsoft announced a new feature in Microsoft Advertising for Bing search ads named dynamic descriptions. Dynamic descriptions will automatically create descriptions dynamically powered by Microsoft Advertising's Artificial Intelligence.
- Reclining In A Google Airline Chair
We know the Google Germany office has a weird office space made to look like the inside of an aircraft. Well, here is a photo of someone sitting in one of the airplane chairs reclining and stretching
- I feel a @gregfinn Hulk moment coming on :) -> Microsoft Ads announces auto-apply recommendations "By default advertisers will be opted in to auto-apply for all the 5 recommendation types" Although you can easily opt-out, rece, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Having links between the language versions of a site / page seems like a baseline usability element. That's something I'd always recommend. I would not rely on hreflang to enable crawling of inte, John Mueller on Twitter
- How AI works in everyday life | Google AI, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- I’m so very sad to hear about the passing of @aperfectcircle0 host of the CMO Asia Podcast 😢 I had the wonderful opportunity to meet him at Shenzhen in 2019 at an event, spent the day sightseeing with ot, Aleyda Solis on Twitter
- It's possible to rely on a single source of traffic with SEO too though. IMO it's critical to plan accordingly & diversify. Search can & does change over time; don't make your site subject of the next., John Mueller on Twitter
- The Microsoft Bing team continues evolving search to be more relevant, visually immersive, and inspirational. Check out some of our new experiences across Bing that help you find ideas and information quickly and intuitively., Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- There is no generally valid answer to that question, sorry., John Mueller on Twitter
- New Google Shopping experience scorecard
- 5 steps to dominate ad copy in a Smart Bidding world
- Google page experience update for desktop now rolling out
- Microsoft Advertising auto-apply recommendations out of beta, advertisers opted in by default
- Google’s Pirate Update can cause 89% drop in search traffic for offending sites
