Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has started to roll out the desktop version of the Google Page Experience Update - big whoop. Google Merchant Center has a new "shopping experience scorecard" and if you prove that you provide excellent customer experience, Google may give you a boost and more visibility in Google Shopping. Most advertisers said that Google Ads CPCs costs are up this year compared to last. Google AdSense publisher reports seem off, the homepage report is showing much lower earnings than the other reports. Microsoft Advertising launched dynamic descriptions ad texts for DSAs.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.