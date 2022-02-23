70%+ Of Search Marketers Say Google Ads Cost Per Clicks Are Up

Most search marketers are saying that the cost per clicks are up from last year on Google Ads. In short, most advertisers are saying the overall cost of each click is more expensive this year than it was last year.

I spotted a Reddit thread that had less than 200 votes, where if you look at it, 82% of the votes were saying CPCs are up, 14% said the CPCs are the same and 4% said it was down.

I then made my own poll on Twitter asking the same thing, for the most part and that poll had 205 votes and showed 70% said CPCs are up, 19% said they are the same and 11% said it is down.

Poll: My Google Ads Cost Per Clicks Are Up/Same/Down From Last Year? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 21, 2022

I wish both polls had more votes but I doubt these numbers surprise anyone?

