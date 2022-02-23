New Microsoft Advertising Dynamic Descriptions Ad Text For Bing Search

Microsoft announced a new feature in Microsoft Advertising for Bing search ads named dynamic descriptions. Dynamic descriptions will automatically create descriptions dynamically powered by Microsoft Advertising's Artificial Intelligence. Keep in mind, Microsoft will eventually default these to work without any action on your part - so you may want to test it and see if you want to let that happen or prevent that from happening.

Microsoft said this will let you "supplement your generic static descriptions with more relevant information to your searchers and help drive more clicks."

There is a setting in your Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to enable this where your top dynamic descriptions will be part of your DSA Search Terms report. Microsoft said it will be updating to make dynamic descriptions the default option for creating new DSA campaigns in Microsoft Advertising online. Starting in April and over the next few months, Microsoft Advertising will enable dynamic descriptions for all existing DSA campaigns, with any advertisers that are in sensitive verticals remaining opted out for their existing campaigns. Additionally, if you’re showing static headlines in your DSAs, your ads will never show dynamic descriptions.

So keep this in mind, if you don't like AI doing all your work, then you probably want to shut it off. Microsoft said advertisers affected by this upcoming change will soon be notified via email with instructions on how to opt out of this change if they desire.

Here is visually how it works:

Dynamic description ad text are now available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The help document on this should be over here (although, when I tried it, the link did not work).

Forum discussion at Twitter.