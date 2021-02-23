Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Some Google Search Ranking Algorithm Chatter Past Few Days
I've been on the edge about if I should report or not report some of the chatter and signals I am seeing around a possible Google search ranking algorithm update. I was seeing some somewhat small signs since the weekend of an update but those signals are picking up a little bit more a few days in.
- Google Ads Console Is Down & We're Back
Google Ads is currently not loading for advertisers now. If you try to login to ads.google.com you will be presented with a 502 server error. Google Ads went down at about 3:10pm ET today.
- Google Talks About Its Serving Index & Index Shards
In the latests episode of the Search Off The Record podcast with Googlers John Mueller, Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt and this week's special guest Mariya Moeva - they spoke about Google's SiteKit and then also about the serving index. Gary gave a summary of how Google's serving index works.
- Google Mobile-First Indexing Deadline Is Around March 2021
Google's revised mobile-first indexing deadline is coming up in the next several weeks. Google said it is going 100% into mobile-first indexing. Google moved the deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. John Mueller of Google said today the March 2021 is an approximate deadline.
- Google Search Console Association Controls Updated
Google has enhanced the associations controls within Google Search Console. Google now makes it super clear where your Search Console account is associated with, in terms of other Google accounts. The list of associations includes Analytics, YouTube, Google Ads, Android Apps and more.
- Google: Total Number Of Links Is Completely Irrelevant For SEO
Google's John Mueller said that "the total number [of backlinks] essentially is completely irrelevant" to rankings in Google in a video hangout last week. I heard the statement and didn't cover because it is SEO 101 but then I saw some of the responses on the internet about this line and decided it is worth repeating.
- Google: No Search Penalty For Too Many Redirects
Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search does not have a penalty for having too many redirects. John said on Twitter "No, Google won't penalize a site for having 15 redirects (or any other number)."
- Creepy Android Looking Down From Ceiling In Google Korea
Here is a photo from the Google Korea office from a few years ago where you can see an Android statue is attached to the ceiling looking down at everyone. It does look a bit creepy to be honest.
