Google Ads Console Is Down & We're Back

Google Ads is currently not loading for advertisers now. If you try to login to ads.google.com you will be presented with a 502 server error. Google Ads went down at about 3:10pm ET today.
Here is the error:
Andrea Cruz first notified me of the outage.
Server error.... @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/IDytFDcm6m— Andrea Cruz (@andreacruz92) February 23, 2021
It has been down for almost 30 minutes now and counting.
No ETA for when it will come back up.
Update: It is starting to come back at about 3:40pm ET - the interface is still a bit slow but I suspect Google has it under control now.
