Google Ads Console Is Down & We're Back

Feb 23, 2021 • 3:32 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Google Ads is currently not loading for advertisers now. If you try to login to ads.google.com you will be presented with a 502 server error. Google Ads went down at about 3:10pm ET today.

Here is the error:

Andrea Cruz first notified me of the outage.

It has been down for almost 30 minutes now and counting.

No ETA for when it will come back up.

Update: It is starting to come back at about 3:40pm ET - the interface is still a bit slow but I suspect Google has it under control now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

