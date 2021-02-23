Google: No Search Penalty For Too Many Redirects

Feb 23, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search does not have a penalty for having too many redirects. John said on Twitter "No, Google won't penalize a site for having 15 redirects (or any other number)."

There was obviously some misunderstanding somewhere...

Yes, Google did have a too many redirects error with Sitemaps:

Too Many Redirects Google Sitemaps

Plus, you can potentially redirect a penalty to your own site but I covered that numerous times. It is not as simple as it sounds. Do some searches on this site for redirect penalties and you will see.

But in terms of Google penalizing a site because it has too many redirects, that is not something Google does.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

