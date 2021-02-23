Google: No Search Penalty For Too Many Redirects

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search does not have a penalty for having too many redirects. John said on Twitter "No, Google won't penalize a site for having 15 redirects (or any other number)."

There was obviously some misunderstanding somewhere...

No, Google won't penalize a site for having 15 redirects (or any other number). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 21, 2021

i read this different as they are talking about 301 link building and they are warning that they have over 15 sites linking to them with 301 redirects — Earl Grey (@syndk8) February 22, 2021

Yes, Google did have a too many redirects error with Sitemaps:

Plus, you can potentially redirect a penalty to your own site but I covered that numerous times. It is not as simple as it sounds. Do some searches on this site for redirect penalties and you will see.

But in terms of Google penalizing a site because it has too many redirects, that is not something Google does.

