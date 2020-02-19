Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Algorithm Update Blip On Monday & Tuesday?
Monday and Tuesday there was a blip of fluctuations and chatter across the SEO community around a Google search algorithm update. We have SEOs noticing ranking changes over a 24-48 hour period and some of the toolsets picked up on dense rank position changes over the past couple of days.
- Google Core Updates & Broad Core Updates - Is There A Difference?
John Mueller of Google was asked if there is a difference between a Google broad core update and a Google core update. John responded "I imagine that's generally the same." I suspect they are.
- Vlog #47: Rhea Drysdale On Saving Clients Money With SEO & Hyperlocal SEO Changes
Rhea Drysdale (@rhea), CEO of Outspoken Media invited me to her office in Troy, New York to talk search. We started off talking about growing up in the SEO industry...
- Google Ads Enables Audience Sharing Between Manager Accounts
Google Ads announced that you can now enable continuous audience sharing in your manager accounts. This allows you to not have to share them manually all the time, instead just enable it and Google will continually share the audience lists across accounts.
- Google Change Of Address Tool Adds Redirect Validation & Reminders
Google has added two new features to the change of address tool in Google Search Console. The one helps you validate your move with redirect validation. The other feature reminds you, or someone else with Search Console access, that the site is moving.
- My Face Was A Valentines Day Gift
No, really not joking. The folks at Reflect Digital, took an illustration of my face, framed it and gave it to their SEO Account Manager, Andy, for Valentines Day.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- "Is SEO selling its soul and fuelling hate?" - Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. https://t.co/l1XHd9Vj7Y, John Mueller on Twitter
- Twitter Acquires Photo and Video Editor, Chroma Labs, WebmasterWorld
- Weird 50% traffic drop after server migration, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Vast majority of Amazon advertisers plan to spend more on ads again this year
- Build SEO seasonality projections with Google Trends in Python
- Soapbox: SEO community must temper responses when idea-sharing to avoid shaming
- Google Ads intros ‘continuous audience sharing’ for manager accounts
- Google Search Console Change of Address tool adds redirect validation & reminder
