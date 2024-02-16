Google Tests Left Aligned Logo In Knowledge Panel

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Snow Phone Google Logo

Google seems to be testing aligning the logo to the left in some knowledge panels within the search results. Typically the logo would show up on the right top corner, but now Google is testing the logo at the left top corner.

Does this matter much? Who knows. But Google is testing it.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X - I can replicate it.

Here it is left aligned:

Google Knowledge Panel Logo Left Aligned

Here is what it looked like previously:

Old Panel

But it doesn't work for all knowledge panels...

Left aligned for Twitter:

Google Knowledge Panel Logo Left Aligned Twitter

Right aligned for IBM and Honda:

Google Knowledge Panel Logo Right Aligned

Google Knowledge Panel Logo Right Aligned2

I wonder if it is more about the size of the logo?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

How SEOs Use Google Search Console Link Data

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Left Aligned Logo In Knowledge Panel

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

Feb 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing (Now Back)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:55 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Colored Latte Pattern
Next Story: How SEOs Use Google Search Console Link Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.