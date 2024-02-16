Google seems to be testing aligning the logo to the left in some knowledge panels within the search results. Typically the logo would show up on the right top corner, but now Google is testing the logo at the left top corner.

Does this matter much? Who knows. But Google is testing it.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X - I can replicate it.

Here it is left aligned:

Here is what it looked like previously:

But it doesn't work for all knowledge panels...

Left aligned for Twitter:

Right aligned for IBM and Honda:

I wonder if it is more about the size of the logo?

Forum discussion at X.