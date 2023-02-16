Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has published new more detailed best practices for linking. Microsoft said most are happy with the new Bing Search AI features but has a lot more to do to improve it. Google's John Mueller is not a fan of hyphenated keyword rich domain names. A poll says Google won't lose too much market share to Bing with these new features. Google Ads released the Google Ads API version 13.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google SEO Link Best Practices
    Google has published a new, or vastly revamped, document on SEO link best practices. The previous document was just on how to make your links crawlable but the new one adds tips on anchor text placements, how to write good anchor text, internal links within your content and external links from other sites.
  • Microsoft: 71% Of Searchers Give The New Bing Search AI Experience A Thumbs Up
    Microsoft published a new blog post on the Bing blog about its learnings from its first week with the new Bing AI search and chat feature being live. Microsoft said the new Bing experience has mostly been "positive," where "71% of you giving the AI-powered answers a thumbs up" in the interface.
  • Why John Mueller Of Google Is Not A Fan Of Keyword Hyphenated Domains
    Google's John Mueller posted at Reddit why he is not a fan of using keyword-rich hyphenated domains. He said, "I'm not a fan of keyword-keyword domains, but YMMV."
  • Survey Says SEO Think Microsoft will Gain Less Than 5% Market Share From Google
    Matt McGee posted a poll on Twitter asking how much of Google's search engine usage market share do you expect the new Bing with ChatGPT to take in the next year? Most who responded, who I assume are SEOs, said less than 5%.
  • Google Ads API Version 13.0 Now Available
    Google has released Google Ads API version 13.0 and below is a list of what changed. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August.
  • Google Birthday Swag Box
    Google's Pixel team sent Will H. a birthday swag box, um, for his birthday.I see cookies, phone case, hat, and something I have no clue what it is. This was shared on Twitter.

