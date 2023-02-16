Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has published new more detailed best practices for linking. Microsoft said most are happy with the new Bing Search AI features but has a lot more to do to improve it. Google's John Mueller is not a fan of hyphenated keyword rich domain names. A poll says Google won't lose too much market share to Bing with these new features. Google Ads released the Google Ads API version 13.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.