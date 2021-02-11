Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Dark Mode Makes Ads Harder To Distinguish From Organic Listings
More are seeing dark mode in Google Search, what is hard to see are the search ads or at least see what are organic listings versus paid listings. It is just harder to distinguish the search ads in dark mode than it is in light mode. If Google made the ad label in white text in dark mode, that would work better than the gray colored font.
- Google Ads Lead Form Now Triggers On Headline Click
Google launched lead form extensions in 2019 as a beta and then expanded it more over the years. Heck, they even beta tested a form of lead forms via Google Ads in 2011. In any event, Google just updated the lead forms to trigger when you tap or click on the headline of the ad, as opposed to a sublink.
- Google Video On Image SEO In Detail With 12 Tips
Google's John Mueller released an almost 10 minute long video on image SEO best practices and tips. It is one of the more detailed image SEO presentations I've seen from Google. He lists off 12 specific actionable tips and then talks more about implementation and measurement.
- Google Search Tests Dark Mode Theme Controls
I believe since December 2020, Google has been testing a dark mode theme in the Google Search results. Now I am seeing Google test a toggle to turn on and off the dark mode theme.
- Google Search May Use Core Web Vitals Data From Noindexed Pages
Google may or may not use the Core Web Vitals metrics from pages not within Google's indexed, pages you may explicitly block from indexing, as part of its overall calculation for the upcoming Google Page Experience Update. John Mueller of Google said he believes this to be the case but is not 100% sure.
- Toy Monkey Dangres Ju Visits The GooglePlex
This made me smile when I saw it, so I am sharing it here. A toy monkey, I think named Dangres Ju, who seems to have an active Instagram account (with few followers) posts photos of the monkey at plac
