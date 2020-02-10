Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Big Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Currently Unconfirmed
Starting on Saturday the chatter within the SEO community as well as the signals from the automated rank checking tools began to explode. Based on what I am seeing right now, I decided to post on the weekend as opposed to holding the story for Monday morning, like I would normally do.
- Vlog #44: Chris Elwell - The Man Who Thought To Kick Off The SEM Event Space
At SMX East, yea, several months ago - catching up here on publishing these vlogs - I convinced Chris Elwell (@celwell), the CEO of Third Door Media, the company that owns and operates Search Engine Land, Search Marketing Expo and a bunch of other properties...
- I Get To Interview Danny Sullivan On Stage At SMX
When I first learned that Danny Sullivan joined Google, I wrote on October 9, 2017 "I do hope I get to interview Danny Sullivan one day on the stage at SMX, it should be a ton of fun." Well, that is now going to become a reality at SMX Advanced in Seattle this June!
- Now Live: Google Featured Snippet Image Carousel?
Back in November, Google began testing an image carousel in the featured snippets section. Well, it seems like it might be live in Google search. I see it, as do tons of others of searchers.
- Google Increases AMP Custom CSS Limit By 50%
The Google AMP team has increased the AMP custom CSS limit from 50KB to 75KB, that is a 50% increase. This should be fully live by the end of February said Weston Ruter, a Developer Programs Engineer at Google.
- Google: Site Merges Take Longer To Remove Old Domain Than Site Moves From Google Search
Google's John Mueller said that when you merge two sites together, the domain you are getting rid of and not using anymore will take time to go away in Google's search results. When you do a site move, like moving to a new domain but it's the same content, URLs, etc, then that is much faster.
- Google Maps 15th Birthday Cake With New Logo
As you know, Google Maps turned 15 years old last week and with that, it got a new logo. So some folks at Google celebrated with Google Maps cakes with the new logo. Here are some photos from Instag
- Some questions about ranking erosion and crawl budget, WebmasterWorld
- Uh @searchliaison @johnmu how we report the issue of "one of these is not like the others" to help make image results better? https://t.co/rjpPthxbGU, Alan Bleiweiss on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:

- Automatically manage exclusions with this bad placement cleaner script
- Danny Sullivan to keynote SMX Advanced 2020
- Google adds Siri Shortcuts to its iOS apps
- Google Posts being rejected because of non-compliance with image guidelines
- Dr. Martech and Mr. Hype: A Transformational Webinar
