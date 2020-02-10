I Get To Interview Danny Sullivan On Stage At SMX

When I first learned that Danny Sullivan joined Google, I wrote on October 9, 2017 "I do hope I get to interview Danny Sullivan one day on the stage at SMX, it should be a ton of fun." Well, that is now going to become a reality at SMX Advanced in Seattle this June!

The SMX team posted on Friday that Danny Sullivan will keynote at SMX Advanced and I will have the honor of doing the "an exclusive Q&A" with Danny at the show. I am honestly looking forward to it.

Why? Well, as you all know, Danny is my mentor in this industry. Interviewing him on stage is a huge honor. Plus, it is going to be a lot of fun to sit with him on the stage he created for SMX, and ask him questions that he asked other Googler's like Matt Cutts for years and years.

Yes, I sat with him at Google and interviewed him one-on-one in vlog 24 and vlog 25 but this will be different, this is live, on stage, at SMX.

I am so looking forward to this and it is a huge honor.

