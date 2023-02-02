Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console updated the video indexing reports to show an impressions overlay and a sitemap filter. Microsoft Bing said the lastmod field in the sitemap file is one of the most important fields you can enter. Google is doing its own ChatGPT-like feature they are calling Apprentice Bard. Google may have an old Googlebot named GoogleProducer. I also posted the big Google webmaster report for February - make sure to check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Console Video Indexing Report Gains Impressions & Sitemap Filters

Google has updated the video indexing report within Google Search Console to add impression data and a way to filter the report by your available sitemaps.

Microsoft Bing posted a new blog post saying "for XML sitemaps, one of the most critical tags you can include in your sitemap is the "lastmod" tag." And it will become even more critical as Bing is reworking its crawl scheduling stack to rely more on this lastmod field.

CNBC reported the other day that Google is working on its own AI chatbot named Apprentice Bard. Apprentice Bard is reportedly built on Google's AI LaMDA language model stack and while Google is being more cautious with this rollout, Google is working on testing an AI bot in search.

It is time for the Google webmaster report, where I summarize the most important SEO and webmaster-related Google topics for the past month. Google completing the long rollout of the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update may be the biggest news for the past month.

Google may be crawling the web with an old crawler, a old Googlebot, named GoogleProducer. This useragent is not listed on the official Google crawlers page but maybe it is too new to be listed yet?

A Googler shared screenshots of the output from the Google internal menu system where it told her that one day she avoids salades and then she must have had some salads to correct that and the next da

Feedback:

