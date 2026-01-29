Daily Search Forum Recap: January 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Only 33% of you said you would block your site from Google using it for AI Overviews and AI Mode. Microsoft announced earnings and search ad revenue may be growing a bit slower. Google is testing 10 sitelinks for some search snippets. Google Personal Intelligence does the Frankstein AI recipes too. Google Ads API version 23 is out. Google Ads advertiser verification page is changing.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Poll: 33% Will Block Google AI Search Experience: AI Mode & AI Overviews
I ran a poll yesterday on X asking Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode. About 33% of the over 350 responses said they would block Google from using and showing their content in the AI search experiences. 42% said they would not block Google and 25% are not sure yet.
-
Google Personal Intelligence Creates AI Frankenstein Recipes
We covered the topic of Google's AI Frankenstein recipes and how bad it is for recipe bloggers and publishers. But when you have Google's Personal Intelligence serve up these Frankenstein chunks of content, it makes it so much worse.
-
Google Ads API Version 23 Now Available
Google has released version 23 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include Performance Max reporting data with Ad Network type breakdown, more incentives, reporting and conversion controls - plus much more.
-
Bing Ads Revenue Up 10% - Is Growth Slowing?
Microsoft reported its second quarter 2026 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up for 10% but growth is down over the past two quarters. The previous quarter it was up 16% and the one before that was 21% and this quarter, it is only up 10%.
-
Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Moving
Google is moving the Google Ads verification page to a new section within the Google Ads console. It is moving to the Admin, then Policy and Account section.
-
Google Tests 10 Sitelinks On Some Search Result Snippets
Google seems to be testing showing up to 10 sitelinks on some of the search result snippets. Normally, Google will show about 4 sitelinks, but here Google is showing 6 more.
-
Photos From Google Restaurant Influencer Summit
Krystal Taing shared some photos from a Google Restaurant Influencer summit that happened several weeks ago. She posted these photos on LinkedIn and it looks like some good eats.
