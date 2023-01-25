Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2023

Jan 25, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is being sued by the DOJ again over alleged monopolistic actions, and the DOJ wants to break up its ad business. Google Search is apologizing for the preferred language issue but blames mobile site issues for the cause. Microsoft Bing is testing infinite scroll after Google launched it a month ago. Google said generating fake URLs on your competitor's site won't harm them in Google Search. Google Search is showing double justifications in local search results. Microsoft reported earnings, and their search ad revenue growth was 10%, but it keeps shrinking.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • DOJ Sues Google Again To Break Up Its Ad Business Over Monopolistic Actions
    The big news out of yesterday was that the US Department of Justice and several states has once again sued Google calling for the breakup of its ad tech business that allegedly monopolizes the US ad market. Google of course does not agree with this action.
  • Google Search Issue With Search Results In Preferred Language Due To Mobile-First Indexing
    Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, posted a message on Twitter and other social networks, apologizing for the ongoing issues and complaints with Google showing the preferred language in the search results. Google said the issue seems to be from mobile sites not being properly configured and Google's mobile-first indexing being more widespread.
  • Bing Tests Infinite Scroll
    Microsoft Bing is testing infinite scroll just a month after Google fully launched continuous scroll on desktop search. I guess this should come as no surprise that Bing would test this, it does not seem to be live yet, so this is just a test.
  • Google: Generating Fake URLs On Competitors Site Shouldn't Hurt The Site In Google Search
    John Mueller from Google said that bulk-generating fake URLs of your competitor's site should not lead to negative SEO and ranking issues for that site. "This is not something I'd worry about," he added.
  • Two Justifications In The Google Local Search Results
    Now, Google is showing double justifications for some local results. Google's local search results has a feature to highlight and/or summarize some of the local reviews in the map pack and local search results snippet. These highlights or summarizations are known as justifications.
  • Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 10% - Growth Slowing...
    Microsoft reported earnings last night, and in after-hours trading, it seems, for the most part, that Wall Street is happy. But if you look at the search ad revenue numbers, that department's growth continues to slow.
  • Google Kirkland Lit Up Crazy Like A Fox Wall
