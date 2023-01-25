Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is being sued by the DOJ again over alleged monopolistic actions, and the DOJ wants to break up its ad business. Google Search is apologizing for the preferred language issue but blames mobile site issues for the cause. Microsoft Bing is testing infinite scroll after Google launched it a month ago. Google said generating fake URLs on your competitor's site won't harm them in Google Search. Google Search is showing double justifications in local search results. Microsoft reported earnings, and their search ad revenue growth was 10%, but it keeps shrinking.

