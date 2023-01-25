Bing Tests Infinite Scroll

Microsoft Bing is testing infinite scroll just a month after Google fully launched continuous scroll on desktop search. I guess this should come as no surprise that Bing would test this, it does not seem to be live yet, so this is just a test.

Frank Sandtmann posted this on Mastodon and shared the attached screenshot showing how as he scrolled, Bing loaded page two of its search results. Here is that image:

Frank wrote, "Bing is once again following Google in SERP appearance, this time with endless scroll on desktop. They somewhat improved the search experience by displaying the respective page count."

I do wonder if Bing will ultimately follow suit and launch infinite scroll (or continuous scroll) on its search results.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.