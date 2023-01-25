Bing Tests Infinite Scroll

Jan 25, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Phone Scrolls

Microsoft Bing is testing infinite scroll just a month after Google fully launched continuous scroll on desktop search. I guess this should come as no surprise that Bing would test this, it does not seem to be live yet, so this is just a test.

Frank Sandtmann posted this on Mastodon and shared the attached screenshot showing how as he scrolled, Bing loaded page two of its search results. Here is that image:

click for full size

Frank wrote, "Bing is once again following Google in SERP appearance, this time with endless scroll on desktop. They somewhat improved the search experience by displaying the respective page count."

I do wonder if Bing will ultimately follow suit and launch infinite scroll (or continuous scroll) on its search results.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

Previous story: Google: Generating Fake URLs On Competitors Site Shouldn't Hurt The Site In Google Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus