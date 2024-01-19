Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google responded to complaints about garbage AI content in Google News. Bing Copilot Pro is coming to the mobile apps. Google course info might be going global. There is a new job search results layout and interface. Google is ranking real estate listings in Google News. And I posted my weekly search video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Responds To Claims Of Google News Boosting Garbage AI Content
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded to the article from 404 Media titled Google News Is Boosting Garbage AI-Generated Articles. In short, Sullivan said that the way they filtered Google News was by date and not relevancy (relevancy filtering is the default) and that Google can always do better.
-
Copilot Pro Coming To iOS & Android Soon
Microsoft will soon bring Copilot Pro, the premium $20 per month version of its AI search features, to the Copilot iOS and Android app. Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said the app updates are being processed within the respective app store submission process.
-
Google Course Info Rich Results Now Available Globally?
A couple of months ago, Google launched course info rich results in the Engish regions but now it may be rolling out beyond those regions. Some SEOs in India are now seeing it for the first time, keep in mind, they are English results but not necessarily in English regions.
-
Google News With Paid Real Estate Listings
I spotted a complaint where Google was showing a paid real estate listing in the Google News portal, not just the Google News search results. The issue was that the site that published the listing seems to have published it as a news article and the Google News filters didn't filter it out, as it probably should.
-
Google Flower Pot Mugs
Here are some Google colored mugs or cups with flowers in them at the Google office in Mountain View, California - the GooglePlex. The mugs look like they have Google specs of colors on them, so it goes well with the Google branding.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes With /1000 URLs, Circle To Search & AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share & Google Degrading Study
This week, I reported about a weird ranking pattern that has been emerging with these weekend ranking Google updates. Google Search Console shows a spike in 404 errors for URLs ending in /1000. Google launched Circle to Search and a new AI-powered multisearch. A new...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Are LSI Keywords still relevant?, Reddit
- Today, we’ve shared an important update on consent mode & immediate steps you may need to take to preserve ads personalization & measurement with Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform & Google Analytics as the regulatory landscape, AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google issues urgent steps for advertisers running campaigns in the EU
- How will Google’s Search Generative Experience impact PPC marketing?
- Every Facebook user is monitored by thousands of brands for targeted ads
- SEO predictions: 5 things we can expect to see in 2024
- Paid media success in 2024: A handy checklist
- Google SGE impact by industry and emerging features
- Ethical AI in SEO: Ensuring responsible implementation
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 10 Ways to Become a Google Tag Manager Expert, Measure Minds Group
- Common Analytics Assumptions — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
Industry & Business
- OpenAI announces first partnership with a university, CNBC
- OpenAI CEO on NYT lawsuit: AI models don't need publishers' data, CNBC
- Our $1 billion investment in a new UK data centre, Google Blog
- Culture Change at Google, Ben Collins-Sussman
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Strategies To Convert the Content Clueless, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Maximize Brand Visibility With Employee-Generated Content, Moz
- How to Use the Google Search Console Links Report, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Future of GBP, Fake Reviews Rule, Yahoo Local Thryving, Near Media
- How to Use Outreach for Link Building, Semrush
- New 'Nearby Events and Deals' Feature Seen on Google, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
- Bixby isn't dead (yet) as Galaxy AI arrives, 9to5Google
- Apple Vision Pro shipment dates slip nearly instantly, AppleInsider
- Apple Vision Pro storage and AppleCare prices revealed, AppleInsider
- Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro have begun, AppleInsider
SEO
- Get Indexed in Google, Chris Garrett
- How Much Does It Cost to Rank for a Single Keyword?, iPullRank
- How To Do an Enterprise SEO Audit, Ahrefs
- Microsoft Clarity: Get more from your SEO by improving UX, Wix SEO Hub
- Most Common B2B SaaS SEO Mistakes, MarketingProfs
- Schema.org v24 release: Changes to Physician Schema Markup, Schema App
- Simplifying SEO Tasks for Marketers, Cypress North
- Robots.txt redirect loop on Wordpress and Cloudflare - How to Fix, Matt Tutt
- The Best Free & Paid SEO Tools to Use in 2024, SEOTesting
- Why it’s crucial to rectify any technical SEO glitches that could be holding your website back, Walsh & Partners
PPC
- Adapt to privacy and regulatory changes with consent mode, Google Ads Help
- Learn the Intricacies of Target vs Max CPA and ROAS Bidding [Video], Adalysis
- Performance Max Guide Enhancements, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Preparing for the “Searchquake”, BrightEdge
Other Search
- Google News Is Boosting Garbage AI-Generated Articles, 404 Media
- Introducing ASPIRE for selective prediction in LLMs, Google Research Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.