Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google responded to complaints about garbage AI content in Google News. Bing Copilot Pro is coming to the mobile apps. Google course info might be going global. There is a new job search results layout and interface. Google is ranking real estate listings in Google News. And I posted my weekly search video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Responds To Claims Of Google News Boosting Garbage AI Content
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded to the article from 404 Media titled Google News Is Boosting Garbage AI-Generated Articles. In short, Sullivan said that the way they filtered Google News was by date and not relevancy (relevancy filtering is the default) and that Google can always do better.
  • Copilot Pro Coming To iOS & Android Soon
    Microsoft will soon bring Copilot Pro, the premium $20 per month version of its AI search features, to the Copilot iOS and Android app. Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said the app updates are being processed within the respective app store submission process.
  • Google Course Info Rich Results Now Available Globally?
    A couple of months ago, Google launched course info rich results in the Engish regions but now it may be rolling out beyond those regions. Some SEOs in India are now seeing it for the first time, keep in mind, they are English results but not necessarily in English regions.
  • Google News With Paid Real Estate Listings
    I spotted a complaint where Google was showing a paid real estate listing in the Google News portal, not just the Google News search results. The issue was that the site that published the listing seems to have published it as a news article and the Google News filters didn't filter it out, as it probably should.
  • Google Flower Pot Mugs
    Here are some Google colored mugs or cups with flowers in them at the Google office in Mountain View, California - the GooglePlex. The mugs look like they have Google specs of colors on them, so it goes well with the Google branding.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes With /1000 URLs, Circle To Search & AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share & Google Degrading Study
    This week, I reported about a weird ranking pattern that has been emerging with these weekend ranking Google updates. Google Search Console shows a spike in 404 errors for URLs ending in /1000. Google launched Circle to Search and a new AI-powered multisearch. A new...

