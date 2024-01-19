I spotted a complaint where Google was showing a paid real estate listing in the Google News portal, not just the Google News search results. The issue was that the site that published the listing seems to have published it as a news article and the Google News filters didn't filter it out, as it probably should.

This was reported by Dylan Smith, the Editor & Publisher, Tucson Sentinel. He noticed that the Arizona Daily Star website was coming up in Google News for a real estate listing and he reported it (outed it) to the Google Search Liaison.

Here is what it looked like, as he shared on X:

If you want to see the specific list, here it is.

To be clear, I am not sure if this was intentional from the Arizona Daily Star to publish these so they get included in Google News. But Google News either way should likely not be showing these.

.@searchliaison why do paid real estate listings show up in @googlenews? — Dylan Smith (@DSmith_Tucson) January 17, 2024

Forum discussion at X.