Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2023

A couple of days after the helpful content update and link spam update finished, we saw an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update touch down. Google is unlikely to change the quota for the request indexing feature. Google Business profile images have a server upload bug. Google's John Mueller explained more on the head and having JavaScript in it. Google Business Profiles is testing more details for business attributes. And I posted another vlog with Mark Saltarelli.
- Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Saturday, January 14
Just a couple of days after the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update finished, we are now seeing another update, an unconfirmed update that seemed to have hit on Saturday, January 14th.
- Google Unlikely To Increase Request Indexing Quota In Search Console
Google's John Mueller said that Google Search Console's URL Inspection tool to submit a page to be crawled would probably not see the quota increase anytime soon. He said on Mastodon, "given how much junk we get submitted there, I don't see us increasing those limits."
- Google Business Profile Image Server Rejected Upload Bug
Late last week, Google Business Profiles had a bug where uploading images to your business profile would fail. This was reported first by Tim Capper on Twitter on Thursday and the issue continued in through the weekend.
- Google's John Mueller: More About Head Section & JavaScript
Last week we reported on a comment made by John Mueller of Google about the head section of your HTML and why you should keep it clean. John, on Friday, posted a Mastodon thread explaining more about the head section and how search engines interact with it, especially if there is a lot of JavaScript in it.
- Google Business Profiles Attribute Details Beta
Google Business Profiles seems to be testing, beta testing, the ability for businesses to add more details, to "say more about" their business attributes.
- Vlog #206: Mark Saltarelli On What Weâ€™re Missing With Marketing, Structuring Campaigns and CRM Data
Mark Saltarelli and I spoke about his history and about B2B digital marketing in part one...
- Doogler In A Bag
Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google Washington, DC office of a Doogler, Google dog, in a bag on a work table at the Google office.
- Heads up for e-commerce Google has added a new test for a brand-wise product section. It's different according to the Brands vs. Deals section, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Not sure if this is a bug or test, but I'm seeing Google has stopped displaying product information beyond brand and some basic product details for popular product results on click. Anyone seeing the same?, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
- If the content is in the DOM due to SSR, then blocking the JS that generates the same content is okay., Martin Splitt on Twitter
- No, not necessarily. At least, I haven't heard of general SEO issues from them, and they've been around for a really long time now, John Mueller on Mastodon
- The team has corrected all the data previously affected by the view count issue and you can now find updated views for your impacted uploads in YT Studio!, Creator Liaison on Twitter
- These look like normal, official websites with slightly different content. I don't really see a problem here., John Mueller on Mastodon
- This day in search marketing history: January 15
- This day in search marketing history: January 14
- AI content: Is it helpful or spam?
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- 3 core skills that will help advance your SEM career
- This day in search marketing history: January 13
- The Importance of CTV Measurement for Strong Performance, Merkle
- Upcoming Webinar: All About the Google Analytics Data API, Adswerve
- CNET Is Experimenting With an AI Assist. Here's Why, CNET
- Why You Struggle To Prove Content ROI, Content Marketing Institute
- Google Local Inventory Ads (LIA): 7 Strategies for Success, Tinuiti
- Should You Invest in Apple Business Connect?, Near Media
- I Used the Original Navigation in a 2010 Car and Google Maps No Longer Feels Revolutionary, AutoEvolution
- The new Apple Business Center features & implications, Near Media
- New Android Auto Upgrades Google Assistant With Suggestions, Shortcuts, WhatsApp Phone Calls, Voicebot
- Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year, PhoneArena
- AI and the Future of SEO: An seoClarity POV, seoClarity
- ChatGPT for SEO: Whatâ€™s Impressive, Whatâ€™s Scary, Jenny Munn
- Does redirecting trailing slash URLs to the non-trailing slash equivalent improve organic traffic?, Search Pilot
