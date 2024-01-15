Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says changing from www to non-www shouldn't cause big issues. Google's URL Inspection tool referring page seems like it can be from non-linked sources. Google Business Profiles hotels can show market comparison for pricing. Google Chrome following feed now works by topic, not publications. New moderators over took a large SEO Reddit forum.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Changing WWW to Non-WWW Doesn't Change Much (For Ranking)

Google's John Mueller said that changing from www to non-www for your domain shouldn't change much. I suspect he means that doing that wouldn't hurt or benefit your rankings that much and Google will likely pick up on the change and the rankings would not suffer much from the change.

Google Chrome Following Feed Now Shows Content By Topic

Google has updated its mobile Chrome following feed feature not just to show content from publications you follow but now also for topics you follow. So now you are getting a more diverse set of sites in your follow feed within Chrome.

Google URL Inspection Tool Referring Page Returns Non-Linked URLs?

A year ago I reported that the Google Search Console's URL inspection tool can show a nofollowed link as the referring page. But it also seems that the URL inspection tool can also show non-linked URLs as the referring page.

Large SEO Reddit Community Taken Over By New Moderators

A very large SEO Reddit community was taken over by new moderators over the past few days after the original and only moderator became inactive for a few weeks. Supposedly, the new moderators are deleting old SEO posts and have taken over the community.

Google Hotels View Market Comparison Pricing Feature

Google Business Profiles has a feature named view market comparison. Here Google is showing you how your hotel is priced against the competition in the area. It has a price comparison of your hotel rates and other properties.

Google Boulder Swing

Here is a recent photo from the Google Boulder, Colorado office. They have swing benches there as well. I found this photo on Instagram.

