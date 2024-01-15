Google Chrome Following Feed Now Shows Content By Topic

Google has updated its mobile Chrome following feed feature not just to show content from publications you follow but now also for topics you follow. So now you are getting a more diverse set of sites in your follow feed within Chrome.

Glenn Gabe posted about this on X, as you know, Glenn is really big also into understanding alternative Google feeds and SERPs. Glenn said this is a "very interesting change to the "following feed" in Chrome." As he explained, the Chrome feed used to follow and view "publications," but "it recently changed to following "topics," Glenn wrote.

Glenn explained that "the following feed shows up in a new tab in Chrome, where you choose between Discover and Following feeds." Here is his screenshot showing that:

Google Chrome Follow Discover Toggle

Here are screenshots showing how it is showing by topic and not just by publication:

Google Chrome Follow Feed Setting

Google Chrome Follow Feed

This seems to be expanding from the Google Search and Discover follow feature and as Glenn said, Google needs to update the documentation on this Chrome feature to say so.

Forum discussion at X.

 

