Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2020

- Google: We Do Core Search Updates 2-4 Times Per Year; With Many Smaller Updates
Danny Sullivan from Google again said that while Google makes changes in search "each day" the broad core algorithm updates only happen two to four times per year. He said on Twitter "we do make small changes each day to search. It's a continual process of improvement. Our core updates only happen 2-4 times per year."
- New: Google My Business Provider
Google has launched a new local Google My Business initiative named My Business Provider. This essentially lets other companies or organizations help verify businesses and organizations they work with in Google My Business. In short, it is a way to allow others to add existing verified businesses to Google My Business.
- Google Search Console Notifications Of Chrome Warnings For Old TLS
Google is sending out notifications to webmasters if they are running TLS 1.1 or lower. The notification isn't that Google search will rank the site lower or delist the site but rather Chrome, Google's browser will show a "not secure" warning to users if the site is running anything less than TLS 1.2.
- Vlog #37: John Morabito On Branded Search
I met with John Morabito (@johnmorabitoseo) at Stella Rising in NYC, he is the director of SEO at that agency. The agency he is working at was acquired during his tenure there. Prior to that he worked as a graphic designer...
- Fun: Google My Business Support Tries To Help Danny Sullivan.
You know how when someone asks one Googler a question and that Google doesn't know the answer, so they CC another to help. Well, sometimes Googlers don't know Googlers and the get confused. Here is Danny Sullivan, a Googler, CCing Google My Business support to help a business.
- Google Ring Chair Swing
Here are numerous photos of people at the Google Austin office sitting and swinging on a ring chair swing. It has a nice view and it seems to be a spot a lot of people like to take photos at.
