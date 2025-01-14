Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may show sites with manual action penalties in the AI Overviews. We are seeing a lot of chatter from within the SEO community about Google ranking volatility but the tools are still pretty chill. Google Ads added additional promo code options. Google Ads has new legal waivers for images. Search market share numbers suggests that maybe Google is losing market share.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility (Chatter High / Tools Low) - Mid-January
    Over the weekend I reported that the Google Search ranking volatility tools finally began to calm. But the truth is, I have seen a big spike in chatter around Google ranking changes over the weekend and more so through Monday. It seems that while the tools have calmed, the chatter has heated.
  • Google Can Show Sites With Manual Actions In AI Overviews
    Did you know that sites and pages with manual actions can potentially show up in the Google AI Overviews. So while the page has a search penalty and won't show up in the main Google search results, it can still show up in the AI Overviews at the top of the Google search results page.
  • Google & Bing Search Engine Market Share Data Over The Year
    Statcounter's search market share data for the 2024 year is up and there are a lot of ways to look at this data. At Search Engine Land, Danny Goodwin wrote Google's search market share drops below 90% for first time since 2015. But when you dig in, the data might also tell other stories.
  • Google Ads Adds Additional Promo Code Options Under Promotion Details
    Google Ads has added two additional promo code options under the promotion details section of promotions assets. Instead of there being a way to enter a promo code, you can now also offer bar code or QR code methods for promotion codes in your ads.
  • Google Ads Adds Legal Waiver For Images
    Google has added a new checkbox for you to comply with when you upload images to Google Ads. This is Google having you sign a waiver that "own all legal rights to the images on the landing pages."
  • Google Fog
    There was a deep fog near the Google office in San Francisco, overlooking the bridge and San Francisco hills. This photo was captured and posted on Instagram.

