Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google January 2020 Core Update Is Live & It's Big
    Yesterday, Google announced that it is releasing a core broad update named the January 2020 Core Update. It started to roll out around noon New York time yesterday. Google just echoed its previous advice around core updates. But this one does seem substantial and big based on some of the early chatter and signals.
  • Google Rich Results Test Now Can Show Embedded Resources
    Google has upgraded the rich results test to show embedded resources. It is beta but it can show external elements included by a page. Here is an example of a page here but you can run it on any page.
  • Google Favicons & Black Ad Label Now Live On Desktop Search
    We knew it was coming and now it is live, well, almost fully live. Google is now officially rolling out the favicons and black ad label search interface on desktop. Google has been testing it for months and months on desktop after it launched in mobile search in May 2019.
  • The New GoogleBot Dynamic User Agent Names Are Live
    Google seems to have recently made the new GoogleBot user agent name that is dynamic for the evergreen GoogleBot live. Bastian Grimm said he started noticing the new name on January 12, 2020.
  • New: Google Ads Target ROAS Bid Simulator
    Google Ads has introduced a new bid simulator, the Target ROAS bid simulator. The target ROAS bid simulator shows the relationship between a ROAS target and your key metrics. The key metric it shows is your conversion value.
  • Google Irvine Beach Sign With Window Mountain View
    As you all know, Google's main headquarters is in Mountain View, California. But here is a photo from Google's Irvine, California office that is on he beach and also has an insane mountain view. I

