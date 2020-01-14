Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google January 2020 Core Update Is Live & It's Big
Yesterday, Google announced that it is releasing a core broad update named the January 2020 Core Update. It started to roll out around noon New York time yesterday. Google just echoed its previous advice around core updates. But this one does seem substantial and big based on some of the early chatter and signals.
- Google Rich Results Test Now Can Show Embedded Resources
Google has upgraded the rich results test to show embedded resources. It is beta but it can show external elements included by a page. Here is an example of a page here but you can run it on any page.
- Google Favicons & Black Ad Label Now Live On Desktop Search
We knew it was coming and now it is live, well, almost fully live. Google is now officially rolling out the favicons and black ad label search interface on desktop. Google has been testing it for months and months on desktop after it launched in mobile search in May 2019.
- The New GoogleBot Dynamic User Agent Names Are Live
Google seems to have recently made the new GoogleBot user agent name that is dynamic for the evergreen GoogleBot live. Bastian Grimm said he started noticing the new name on January 12, 2020.
- New: Google Ads Target ROAS Bid Simulator
Google Ads has introduced a new bid simulator, the Target ROAS bid simulator. The target ROAS bid simulator shows the relationship between a ROAS target and your key metrics. The key metric it shows is your conversion value.
- Google Irvine Beach Sign With Window Mountain View
As you all know, Google's main headquarters is in Mountain View, California. But here is a photo from Google's Irvine, California office that is on he beach and also has an insane mountain view. I
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- In 2019 I met a new partner, and she's taught me so much about listening to my inner voice, being healthy, and getting offline to move my body. Thank you, @aranoff. I wish everyone a 2020 where you find people who make you hap, Matt Cutts on Twitter
- The team is on it, thanks :). We're inspecting our services, so that you can inspect more URLs soon!, John Mueller on Twitter
- When I joined Google, we had just raised money at a $100M valuation. So proud to see it hit the storied $1T market cap today! #10000x https://t.co/Z0C9ZgSwUS, marissamayer on Twitter
- Why Does Google Favour WordPress Sites So Much?, WebmasterWorld
- We crawl mostly from the US, so if you block US IP addresses, you'll block indexing. The solution is not to block US IP addresses, or at least, to provide some content that yo, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 3 Easy steps to complete your annual PPC checkup
- 7 reasons why you need to update your reputation management strategy in 2020
- Responsive search ads available globally in all Microsoft Advertising interfaces
- Google rolling out desktop search redesign with black “Ad” label, favicons for organic results
- Google January 2020 Core Update rolling out later today
- Google’s ‘My Business Provider’ program replaces ‘Trusted Verifier’ for GMB outreach
- Google Rich Results testing tool now reports on unloadable embedded resources
- Video: William Álvarez on the importance of structured data and Google search
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 2019 in Review: Using Google Analytics to Conduct a Year-over-Year Insights Report, Whole Whale
- 25 Tips for Properly Setting Up Google Analytics On Your Website, Databox Blog
- 5 Tips for Passing The Google Analytics IQ (GAIQ) Exam, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Emotional Roller Coaster of Shutting Down Tools, Bill Hunt
- Here’s Why Alphabet Stock Is a Buy and Hold for the Next Decade, The Motley Fool
Links & Promotion Building
- How to Get Quality Links with Thought Leadership & Speaking, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Google My Business Cracks Down on Spam With an Increase in Suspensions and Listings Pending Review, Sterling Sky Inc
- Sen. Blumenthal demands Google, Apple and Waze stop directing trucks onto Merritt Parkway, FOX 61
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant settings are currently down on Android, iOS, 9to5Google
- Google quietly removed 'Guest Mode' casting from Home speakers, Engadget
SEO
- 5 Basic SEO Mistakes To Avoid, Go Fish Digital
- Why Linguistics & Natural Language Processing is Important for SEO, Seer Interactive
- Google Webmaster Hangout Notes: January 10th 2020, DeepCrawl
- How to Use Tools to Determine Which Content to Re-Optimize: A Step-by-Step Guide, Moz
- What BERT Does & Means for SEO: In Search SEO Podcast, RankRanger
PPC
- Changes to stats retrieval for Search campaigns with Display Expansion, Google Ads Developer Blog
- KPI Monitoring & Diagnosis: Why Does your CPC and Cost Change?, Adalysis
- Become a Celebrated Partner, Microsoft Advertising
- How To Use Google Adwords For Brand Awareness, Hallam