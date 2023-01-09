Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the helpful content update and link spam update might take another couple of weeks to rollout. Google said rolling out algorithm updates is sometimes like planting a seed in a garden. Google clarified within the site name documentation around the m-dot and www domains. Google updated its Googlebot IP address JSON file. Google Local Service Ads now support dental practices. Plus, we have a new vlog for you today.

