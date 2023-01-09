Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said the helpful content update and link spam update might take another couple of weeks to rollout. Google said rolling out algorithm updates is sometimes like planting a seed in a garden. Google clarified within the site name documentation around the m-dot and www domains. Google updated its Googlebot IP address JSON file. Google Local Service Ads now support dental practices. Plus, we have a new vlog for you today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Can Take Another Week Or Two To Complete
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on Twitter on Friday afternoon that the December 2022 helpful content update and December 2022 link spam update may take an additional two weeks to complete. He said it will finish "likely within two weeks, maybe only one, but that's not a guarantee. Timings might change."
- Google: Rolling Out An Algorithm Update Is Like Planting Seeds In A Garden
Google's John Mueller said that with some Google search algorithm updates, it is like when you plant seeds in your garden. In short, he said it is not always easy to define when a search algorithm update launches precisely because you might not see anything sprout immediately after planting the seed.
- Google Site Name Documentation Clarifies M-Dot & WWW Are Considered Domain-Level
Google has once again updated the relatively new documentation around Site Names in Google Search, this time to clarify that www and m-dot prefixes for domain names are generally considered root domain names for Site Names in Google Search.
- Google Updated The Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File
Google has updated the JSON files with the list of IP addresses Googlebot. I believe Google added one new IP6 and one new IP4 IP address to the list. That is, if I am looking at the file correctly.
- Dentists Now Can Use Google Local Service Ads
Matt Casady spotted that Google added a new vertical to Local Service Ads. Google now allows dental practices and dentists to buy ads on Google Local Service Ads.
- Vlog #205: Mark Saltarelli On Start Up Campaigns and B2B Marketing with Demand Generation
Mark Saltarelli used to work at Cypress North for a couple of years but wanted to go in-house and joined Order, a later-stage startup. We spoke a bit about his history in digital marketing, first working at Toast, then FullFunnel, then Cypress North...
- Another Doogler Google Badge
We have seen Google assign badges or ID cards to dogs before, and here is another one. This was recently shared on Instagram; a dog named Yago is showing off its Doogler badge.
