Daily Search Forum Recap: January 5, 2022

Google said that the stock level of a product should not impact its rankings. Google also said that you do not need to nofollow links to internal pages that have sponsored content with affiliate links on them. Google may be showing more web stories in the top stories carousel. Google fixed an issue with Search Console's user and permissions screens. I also posted the big Google webmaster report for January 2022 - do not miss it.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- January 2022 Google Webmaster Report
Normally the month of December is not that busy because people take off for the holidays and such. But the past month was really not that calm at all. We had huge Google ranking volatility most of the past month, we had a confirmed three-week rollout of the December product reviews update, Google confirmed a local update and much more.
- Google: Stock Levels Should Not Impact Search Rankings
Google's John Mueller was asked if stock levels can impact the ranking of products on an e-commerce site. John implied that the answer is no, he said "that seems unrelated, at least for normal search. It might impact product search but he is not sure if it will or won't - but normal web search, it should not impact.
- Google May Be Showing More Web Stories In Top Stories
John Shehata shared a chart from his Newzdash service that showed how Google is showing more web stories in the top positions of the top stories carousel in the mobile search results. John said on Twitter "I am starting to see more and more web stories in Google Search Top Stories (News Box) carousels. The numbers are still small."
- Google: Rel Sponsored Not Needed For Internal Links To Affiliate Product Reviews
You do not need to nofollow or use a rel sponsored attribute on your internal links, even if those internal links lead to sponsored reviews content with affiliate links to those products. Lily Ray asked Google's John Mueller about this and John said while half away, the link attributes are not needed.
- Google Search Console Users and Permissions Issue Fixed
A few months ago we reported about a Google Search Console users permissions issue. Well, that issue is now resolved according to Caio Barros from Google. The issue seemed more like an issue with communicating the true access than a bug with access.
- Google Search Console Office Corner
Here is a photo from the Google Tel Aviv office, this is on the Search Console team floor, where Daniel Waisberg is based. He shared this photo on Twitter saying "Love this corner on the Search Consol
