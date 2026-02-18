Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console launched the AI-powered configuration tool. Google has new link styles for AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Ads may be reenabling paused keywords. Google Ads PMax placement reports have details. Google is losing a knowledge graph source. Google AdSense has a bug with anchor and vignette ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Hover Pop Up Links Official In Google AI Overviews & AI Mode
Earlier this month, we covered Google testing what we called contextual overlay link cards in AI Overviews and AI Mode. Well, Google officially began rolling them out yesterday, and they are more like hover-over pop-up link cards.
-
Google Search Console AI-Powered Configuration Goes Live
Google has finally fully rolled out the Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool. Google wrote on LinkedIn, "The Search Console's new AI-powered configuration is now available to everyone! Have you already tried it?"
-
Google Ads Now Shows PMax Placement Report Details
Google Ads is now showing in the "When and where ads showed" report, the ability to see PMax, Performance Max, reporting. So you can see the placement, type, network and impressions you are getting from your PMax campaigns.
-
Google Ads Tool Auto Enabling Paused Keywords?
Google Ads may be automatically enabling paused keywords in your advertising accounts. I am waiting for a statement from Google on this but there are reports that this is being done through the low activity system bulk changes.
-
Google Is Losing A Knowledge Graph Source - CIA World Factbook
Google is losing one of its main sources of information for its Knowledge Graph, the CIA World Factbook. This was a reference resource produced by the Central Intelligence Agency between 1962 and 2026 with almanac-style information about the countries of the world.
-
Google AdSense Anchor & Vignette Ads Bug Won't Close Ads
There is a bug impacting a number of Google AdSense publishers where the anchor and vignette ads won't close for users. This has been an issue since February 13th and Google is reportedly working on a fix for the issue.
-
Toy Monkey Sitting By Google Piano
I am not sure what this is about but there is this toy monkey of sorts sitting on a piano bench near a piano at a Google office. This was taken at one of the offices by the GooglePlex in California.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Arpan Banerjee discovered that Google now recommends Customers' behavior to improve measurement (beta) in conversion action., Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn
- Duane Brown is doing his annual PPC Salary Survey - if you have a minute here is the form. The more people who complete it the better the data is!, Julie F Bacchini on X
- I think those are just images from the page, no special markup needed (other than images)., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Important changes coming in March for Lookalike audiences in Demand Gen: Lookalike as a suggestion instead of a targeting constraint, Dario Zannoni on LinkedIn
- Is it just me or Google Search Console has a few new sidebar icons? Left: old sitemaps icon Right: new sitemaps icon, Pedro Dias on X
- Nothing has changed. Ad Strength is a diagnostic tool. A low Ad Strength notice indicates that your ads may have limited impression opportunities based on the number, diversity, and relevancy of the assets you’ve pr, AdsLiaison on X
- See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th!, Sundar Pichai on X
- Site reputation abuse but for GEO (as a service) -> Future leverages high visibility on ChatGPT by offering GEO as a service "The content in these campaigns is labelled as sponsored but is still used by ChatGPT and other LLMs to ans, Glenn Gabe on X
- The fact that this post has SIX HUNDRED+ likes is a perfect representation of just how bad things have gotten in our industry, Lily Ray on X
