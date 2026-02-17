Google AI Mode has this feature where you can ask about a specific product, it is called "Ask about." Now when you hover over a product, the "Ask about" will overlay so you can more easily trigger the feature.

We first saw signs of this feature last September, and I guess Google wants users to use it more so it changed the behavior.

Sachin Patel spotted the change and posted a video of it on X:

Sachin wrote, "I think Google has changed the ‘Ask about this’ feature. Previously, we had to click on it, but now it appears when hovering over the product."

Gagan Ghotra was also able to trigger it and shared a screenshot:

