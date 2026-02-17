Did you know that the Google AI Overviews link citation paperclip icons are blue before you click to see more of the overviews and then after you click on them, that icon turns to a gray color.

I would not have noticed this but Radu Oncescu posted about it on X and wrote, "Google has launched a new behaviour for Google AI Overviews results in which sources of unread paragraphs are marked with a light blue color and sources for read paragraphs are marked with a grey color."

I am able to replicate this, here is what it looks like side-by-side:

Here is his video of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.