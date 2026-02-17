Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2026

Feb 17, 2026


Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says that enabling a way to opt out of just AI Overviews is a "huge engineering project." Google has this about the results tab in Google Ads recommendations. Google AI Mode ask about feature shows up more often. Google is testing links in recipe AI Overviews. Google AI Overviews are blue and then turn gray on click.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Allowing Opting Out Of AI Overviews Is A Huge Engineering Project
    A few weeks ago, we reported Google was exploring ways to allow sites to opt out of showing up in Google's AI features, like AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google's Sulina Connal said at the FT Strategies News in the Digital Age conference that this is a "huge engineering project."
  • Google Ads Recommendations Doc About The Results Tab
    There is a new Google Ads help document named About the Results tab in Google Ads Recommendations. It explains that in the Results tab, you can now view the performance impact after you apply them.
  • Google AI Mode Ask About Feature Now Triggers On Overlay
    Google AI Mode has this feature where you can ask about a specific product, it is called "Ask about." Now when you hover over a product, the "Ask about" will overlay so you can more easily trigger the feature.
  • Google Tests Links In Recipe AI Overviews
    Google seems to be testing links in AI Overviews, that link to more AI Overview responses. These recipe AI Overviews linked to entities that then load a hybrid knowledge panel with an AI Overviews.
  • Google AI Overviews Have Blue Links Before Click & Gray After Click
    Did you know that the Google AI Overviews link citation paperclip icons are blue before you click to see more of the overviews and then after you click on them, that icon turns to a gray color.
  • Google Jungle Lobby Area
    Here is a photo I think I must have shared before, but this is a new version from the Google DeepMind office in Mountain View, California of the jungle gym and art installation.

