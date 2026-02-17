There is a new Google Ads help document named About the Results tab in Google Ads Recommendations. It explains that in the Results tab, you can now view the performance impact after you apply them.

This document was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about it on PPC News Feed - she wrote, "Google has published a new official help page introducing the Results tab in Google Ads Recommendations, allowing advertisers to measure the actual performance impact after applying certain recommendations."

Here is how it works:

Google Ads analyzes campaign performance a week after you apply a bid or budget recommendation (for example, adjusting budget or targets) from the Recommendations page. We then compare this performance to an estimate of what would have happened if you hadn't applied the recommendation.

The report shows you the difference, highlighting the additional value you received. For example, you might view a message like, “You got 10 more conversions than you would have if you hadn't applied the budget raising recommendation.”

Here is how to find the results:

You can find the impact of your applied recommendations in the “Recommendations” section of your Google Ads account.

A summary of recent impact will appear in a callout on the main “Recommendations” page.

For a detailed breakdown, navigate to the new Results tab. Here, you’ll find performance impacts grouped by recommendation type, Budget and Targets. You can also filter to only Budget changes or Target changes

The full help document can be found over here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Google seems to have removed the help document that I linked to above.