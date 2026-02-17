Google seems to be testing links in AI Overviews, that link to more AI Overview responses. These recipe AI Overviews linked to entities that then load a hybrid knowledge panel with an AI Overviews.

Tom Critchlow spotted this and wrote on LinkedIn, "Huh. Seeing a whole new kind of search result inside of AI Mode. Linked entities that then load a kind of hybrid knowledge panel / SERP - with an AI Overview at the top of course...."

He shared a number of screenshots, here are two:

I asked Adam Gallagher from Inspired Taste about this, you know, the whole AI Frankenstein recipes issue, he said:

Tom reached out about this the other day and we haven’t been able to recreate yet. It is an interesting, very awkward test. On one hand, there are links (yay!), but you have to click from a full Frankenstein default recipe in some cases, he showed me to open the link knowledge panel. It is a step in a better direction since there are eventually links, but it seems extremely awkward, and we can’t support anything that starts from a full Frankenstein recipe, no matter what. At least they are testing links, though, and in Tom’s screenshots shown here, there are just recipe idea examples that open the link knowledge panel. This is better than no links in sight. We are testing a lot, so we are going to keep an eye out for it!

We've seen Google testing ways to make recipes results more publisher friendly but only Bing took real steps to do that.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.