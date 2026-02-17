Google Tests Links In Recipe AI Overviews

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Chef

Google seems to be testing links in AI Overviews, that link to more AI Overview responses. These recipe AI Overviews linked to entities that then load a hybrid knowledge panel with an AI Overviews.

Tom Critchlow spotted this and wrote on LinkedIn, "Huh. Seeing a whole new kind of search result inside of AI Mode. Linked entities that then load a kind of hybrid knowledge panel / SERP - with an AI Overview at the top of course...."

He shared a number of screenshots, here are two:

Google Links In Recipe Ai Overviews

Google Links In Recipe Ai Overviews2

I asked Adam Gallagher from Inspired Taste about this, you know, the whole AI Frankenstein recipes issue, he said:

Tom reached out about this the other day and we haven’t been able to recreate yet. It is an interesting, very awkward test. On one hand, there are links (yay!), but you have to click from a full Frankenstein default recipe in some cases, he showed me to open the link knowledge panel. It is a step in a better direction since there are eventually links, but it seems extremely awkward, and we can’t support anything that starts from a full Frankenstein recipe, no matter what. At least they are testing links, though, and in Tom’s screenshots shown here, there are just recipe idea examples that open the link knowledge panel. This is better than no links in sight. We are testing a lot, so we are going to keep an eye out for it!

We've seen Google testing ways to make recipes results more publisher friendly but only Bing took real steps to do that.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2026

Feb 17, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Allowing Opting Out Of AI Overviews Is A Huge Engineering Project

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Recommendations Doc About The Results Tab

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode Ask About Feature Now Triggers On Overlay

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Links In Recipe AI Overviews

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Have Blue Links Before Click & Gray After Click

Feb 17, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Have Blue Links Before Click & Gray After Click
Next Story: Google AI Mode Ask About Feature Now Triggers On Overlay

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.