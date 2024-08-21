Google is testing a new search feature named "your related searches" that seems to be pinned to the sidebar of the Google Search results. It reminds me of the Chrome Journeys but this seems to be baked right into Google Search.

Google is testing a new search feature named "your related searches" that seems to be pinned to the sidebar of the Google Search results. It reminds me of the Chrome Journeys but this seems to be baked right into Google Search.

Here is a screenshot of this that Dileep Thekkethil posted on X:

I am not sure if I like these or not, I mean, it would be nice to toggle these on and off, but not to have them on the full time.

Here are more:

I assume this all comes from your Google Search History.

Forum discussion at X.