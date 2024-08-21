Google Your Related Searches Timeline On Sidebar

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Journey Map

Google is testing a new search feature named "your related searches" that seems to be pinned to the sidebar of the Google Search results. It reminds me of the Chrome Journeys but this seems to be baked right into Google Search.

Google is testing a new search feature named "your related searches" that seems to be pinned to the sidebar of the Google Search results. It reminds me of the Chrome Journeys but this seems to be baked right into Google Search.

Here is a screenshot of this that Dileep Thekkethil posted on X:

Google Your Related Searches Sidebar

I am not sure if I like these or not, I mean, it would be nice to toggle these on and off, but not to have them on the full time.

Here are more:

I assume this all comes from your Google Search History.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2024

Aug 21, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Wait Until The August Core Update Is Complete To See Effects

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Discovered - Currently Not Indexed - Quality, Timing Or Server Speed

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

Seems Like Google AI Overviews Are Impacted By Core Updates

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Your Related Searches Timeline On Sidebar

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

New Google Maps Design Within Google Search Results

Aug 21, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: New Google Maps Design Within Google Search Results
Next Story: Seems Like Google AI Overviews Are Impacted By Core Updates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.