More Bing Search Features & Tests

Here is another batch of Microsoft Bing Search tests and features that were caught out in the wild that I wanted to share with you. They include sorting, filtering, carousels, animations, related content and maybe even some bugs?

(1) Sorting results by more parameters:

Bing test search filter to sort results by time period at the bottom of the search result.

Bing test search filter to sort results by time period at the bottom of the search result.

You may already seen this at the top of the search result.

(2) Related videos under the video results:

Bing is testing related video searches under Bing Videos on SERP.





(3) Dynamic and animated carousel information box of sorts, life cycle feature:

↗️ Cool feature by bing in desktop serp.





Check the After and Before Screenshot-

(4) See this location:

See this Location snippet at the top of the result. You can see the Bing location panel on the right side also.

(5) I am not sure what this is about:

Anyone else notice the @bing mouse logger script running on their search results? it seems to be running and collecting data even if you don't accept Microsoft's privacy policy...

(6) Left side product refinement filters:

🆕 Bing test Refined By filter at left side of product section.

(7) Want more deals feature:

🆕Bing suggest online stores by adding this store carousal - "Want more deals? Browse these stores"

(8) "Top Headlines" in Bing at the sitelink on the desktop search:

↗️ In Google, "Latest from xyz" is replicated as "Top Headlines" in Bing at the sitelink on the desktop search.

↗️ Here is snap from Google and Bing serp.





(9) Bing is testing a different style for sitelinks on their - via Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

(10) Interesting character image on that search bar when you try to use a different search engine. I am not sure if it is new:

Bing is testing "search here" tabs on SERP. I have seen this first time. have you seen this.







For referance screenshots-

This is in addition to the other items we recently posted about Bing.

