More Bing Search Features & Tests

Jan 31, 2023
Here is another batch of Microsoft Bing Search tests and features that were caught out in the wild that I wanted to share with you. They include sorting, filtering, carousels, animations, related content and maybe even some bugs?

(1) Sorting results by more parameters:

(2) Related videos under the video results:

(3) Dynamic and animated carousel information box of sorts, life cycle feature:

(4) See this location:

(5) I am not sure what this is about:

(6) Left side product refinement filters:

(7) Want more deals feature:

(8) "Top Headlines" in Bing at the sitelink on the desktop search:

(9) Bing is testing a different style for sitelinks on their - via Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

click for full size

(10) Interesting character image on that search bar when you try to use a different search engine. I am not sure if it is new:

This is in addition to the other items we recently posted about Bing.

Forum discussion at Twitter threads above.

