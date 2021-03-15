Google: Location/Order Of rel Attribute Does Not Matter

Does it matter if you put the rel attribute in your HTML link before the link or after it? The answer is no. You can put the attribute in your HTML link where you want. Google will pick it up either way.

John Mueller of Google was asked this on Reddit "Does the order of the canonical tag and URL in HTML matter?" John said "nope," and yes, this may be obvious to you and me but it was a question that some SEOs may have and I have never seen it asked before, so I am covering it.

Here is what concerned this SEO:

Nope, both work just fine.

Forum discussion at Reddit.