Google: Scoring 100 In SEO In Lighthouse Doesn't Make You A Good SEO

Jul 7, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Gary Illyes of Google said on Twitter "achieving a SEO score 100 in Lighthouse just means that you can follow a handful of directions, not that you're great at SEO." He did say "but good job!" Those that do score 100 he said are good at following directions.

Here is Gary's tweet:

Truth is, it goes with any of those scores in general.

click for full size

You can see the reaction to Gary's tweet on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus