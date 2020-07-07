Google: Scoring 100 In SEO In Lighthouse Doesn't Make You A Good SEO

Gary Illyes of Google said on Twitter "achieving a SEO score 100 in Lighthouse just means that you can follow a handful of directions, not that you're great at SEO." He did say "but good job!" Those that do score 100 he said are good at following directions.

Here is Gary's tweet:

I don't know whose bubble I'm gonna burst with this, but "achieving a SEO score 100" in Lighthouse just means that you can follow a handful of directions, not that you're great at SEO. But good job! pic.twitter.com/NtgNxOtwpb — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 6, 2020

Truth is, it goes with any of those scores in general.

You can see the reaction to Gary's tweet on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter.