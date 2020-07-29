Google Drops The Wear A Mask. Save Lives. Doodle

Today on Google's home page was suppose to be a special Google Doodle, a special Google logo, to get people to wear masks. It showed the different letters in the Google logo, wearing different types of masks and then social distancing. Here is the GIF:

I posted the Doodle above, it is a nice GIF.

But some time between last night and today, Google removed the Doodle. It was at this page and now it is gone.

Here is a screen shot showing it in the Google search results before Google had a chance to drop it from its index (click it to enlarge):

Also, 9to5Google covered the Doodle last night, so I am not nuts, it was live.

And here is my tweet of this Doodle from yesterday:

Google Doodle for tomorrow asking searchers to Wear A Mask and Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/uqhpth3HoE — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 28, 2020

This Doodle would have lead you to a query in Google for [coronavirus tips] or [covid-19 prevention] that lists out these three steps (1) Wear a face cover, (2) Wash your hands and (3) Keep a safe distance.

For some reason, wearing a mask has become a political thing. Maybe something came up and Google removed it because it upset some people? I do not know...

Forum discussion at Twitter.