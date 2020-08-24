Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference Confirmations Needed

If you were lucky enough to get into the Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference that became sold out within hours, then make sure you check your email to fill out the confirmation. If you do not fill it out, your spot may be given up to those on the waitlist trying to get in.

The email subject line was "Your Virtual Webmaster Unconference confirmation" and the email was sent Friday afternoon around 3:45pm ET. So look for it and fill out that form.

The form basically asks you to promise to actively participate in the sessions and promise not to share screen shots and information publicly from the sessions. Also, Google said you should be okay with non-Googlers running the sessions in some cases. Those would be Google Product Experts running some of the sessions that Googlers do not run.

Again, if you were lucky enough to get in, then make sure to fill out the confirmation request form. And if you can't participate actively in the sessions, give up your seat to someone who can.

We're sending out the confirmations right now.

The confirmation is opt-in and if spots open up, those on the waitlist will get those. Thanks for your support! 🤗 https://t.co/p7aRlQcfv9 — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 21, 2020

For those who just want to sit back and watch, another conference will be available from Google later this year.

