Google Ads Versatile Text Ads = Responsive Search Ads?

Steve Plimmer posted a screenshot from the Google Ads console's change history log showing how Google has named the RSAs, response search ads, versatile text ads. It makes you wonder if Google will rename RSA responsive search ads to VTA versatile text ads or if this is just how Google originally named it internally and forgo to remove some references?

He shared this screenshot on Twitter and wrote "on the basis of checking the change history data in Google Ads, it looks like RSAs are going to be renamed "Versatile Text Ads" soon."

I suspect it is just an old legacy name for this type of ad?

Interesting, but no the account I'm looking at in the screenshot is in the US. It's totally possible they won't be renamed but this is typically how changes emerge before or instead of public announcements. — Steve Plimmer (@StevePlimmer) January 7, 2022

I don't expect them to drop the RSA name...

Update: