A Twitter poll with over 1,325 votes shows that 90% of SEOs are vaccinated. Well, at least 90% of the SEOs who took the poll are vaccinated. Although, I'd think that 90% figure is probably accurate across the industry.

Here is the poll posted by Cyrus:

The first SEO that I know that was vaccinated was based in Israel - who vaccinated their population super early. Joel Janovsky won that prize, I believe.

