Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2026

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:00 am 1 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing removing the AI Mode button from the main search bar. Google is moving the AI Overviews for brands to the right side of the search results page. If your homepage is only indexed, Google says that might be a sign of a quality issue. Google Ads Performance Max campaigns may also filter out navigational or brand-specific search queries. Google Ads asset scheduling has new advanced options to let you group days. Google AI Mode seems to only link to Google Flights. Google's John Mueller also explained how to ensure pop-ups are not indexed by Google. Google also said it will turn off Google Search in schools K-12.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests Removing AI Mode Button From Search Bar
    Google is supposedly testing removing the AI Mode button from the Google Search bar. I cannot replicate this, but it doesn't surprise me that Google would test removing the AI Mode bar for a tiny subset of searchers to compare how it performs versus when the AI Mode button is available.
  • Google AI Overviews For Brands Moved To Right Column
    Google has moved the AI Overviews for many brand-related keywords to the right-hand column of the search results page. Previously, they appeared at the top or middle of the main search results section.
  • Google Will Turn Off Google Search For K-12 Schools & Testing Learning Beta
    Google announced it will "entirely" turn off Google Search, along with Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Gemini in Classroom for K-12 schools. "Access to these products will be entirely off for K-12 student accounts until school administrators explicitly turn them on," Google wrote.
  • Only Home Page Indexed? Might Be A Google Search Quality Issue
    Is your home page the only page indexed by Google Search? Were other pages of your site previously indexed and are no longer showing up in Google's index? Well, that might be a Google Search quality issue with your website.
  • Google Ads PMax Campaigns May Filter Out Navigational & Brand Queries
    Google Ads updated its How Performance Max interacts with other campaigns in your account help document to add a new section on how "Performance Max campaigns may also filter out navigational or brand-specific search queries to prioritize serving them through dedicated Search campaigns."
  • Google Ads Asset Scheduling With Day Grouping (Weekends/Weekdays)
    Google Ads improved the asset scheduling advanced options to let you group days, such as weekends versus weekdays and more. This can be found under the advanced options within asset scheduling in Google Ads.
  • Google AI Mode Biased: It Only Shows Links To Google Flights
    Over the weekend, I tested out using Google AI Mode to get flight information and 100% of the time, the only links available within the AI Mode responses were to Google Flights. I am sure the Digital Markets Act (DMA) folks in Europe are going to like this.
  • Google On How To Block Popups Using Robot.txt In Search
    Google's John Mueller explained how to prevent pop-up dialogs on your website from appearing in Google Search using the robots.txt file. He mentioned how to do this if you are using JavaScript for the pop-up.
  • Sleigh The Season With Google Event
    Google held an event named Sleigh the Season with Google a week or so ago in the London office. You can see Google made cookies, a Christmas tree and more with that slogan - Sleigh the Season with Google - on it.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Crawled - Currently Not Indexed Details

Nov 3, 2026 - 4:15 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2026

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Will Turn Off Google Search For K-12 Schools & Testing Learning Beta

Nov 3, 2026 - 9:44 am
Google

Google AI Mode Biased: It Only Shows Links To Google Flights

Nov 3, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Removing AI Mode Button From Search Bar

Nov 3, 2026 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Will Turn Off Google Search For K-12 Schools & Testing Learning Beta
Next Story: Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.