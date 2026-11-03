Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing removing the AI Mode button from the main search bar. Google is moving the AI Overviews for brands to the right side of the search results page. If your homepage is only indexed, Google says that might be a sign of a quality issue. Google Ads Performance Max campaigns may also filter out navigational or brand-specific search queries. Google Ads asset scheduling has new advanced options to let you group days. Google AI Mode seems to only link to Google Flights. Google's John Mueller also explained how to ensure pop-ups are not indexed by Google. Google also said it will turn off Google Search in schools K-12.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.