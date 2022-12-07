Search Chrome Tabs, Bookmarks & History

Google announced three new ways to search in Chrome - including search your tabs, your bookmarks and your history. You can search with three new site search shortcuts directly built into the Chrome address bar, with @tabs, @bookmarks and @history.

The @history shortcut lets you quickly search through your browsing history right from the address bar:

If you have a ton of bookmarks and want to search them, you can with the @bookmarks shortcut. The @bookmarks helps you find the bookmark you’re looking for among all your folders of bookmarks, right from the address bar.

Then if you do a lot of tabs, like a lot, I am not a huge tabs person, but if you are, use the @tabs shortcut. Google said "@Tabs can sift through heaps of tabs about flights, hotels, activities and rental cars to find the right tab. Combined with tab groups, @tabs makes getting things done easier."

You can even make your own custom search shortcuts in Chrome.

Forum discussion at Twitter.