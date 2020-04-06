Google Doodle: Thank You Coronavirus Helpers

Google has a new Doodle, special Google logo, up on its home page to thank the coronavirus helpers. The Doodle, when clicked on, takes you to a search results page that leads to [thank you coronavirus helpers]. This comes off Google's reminder Doodle to Stay Home. Save Lives.

The G from the Doodle sends out a heart that is received by the E, who is doing the research and work to help fight the coronavirus fight. It is a very well done Doodle - I think at least.

Google wrote "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you."

I am sure you all know some people out there doing this work. We all do. It is just amazing.

