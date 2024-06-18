Bing Webmaster Tools Clickthrough Rate Over 100%

Did you ever sort the Bing Webmaster Tools clickthrough-rate column from highest to lowest and notice that you can see a CTR higher than 100%, I even see 300%. Well, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said this is possible when a searcher clicks on your listing more than once from the same search result set.

So if they click on your search result from the same search twice, it would be a 200% CTR, if they clicked three times, it would be a 300% CTR. Google Search Console's performance reports do not do that, they cap it at 100%, no matter how many times you click.

Here is a screenshot that shows this:

Bing Webmaster Tools Over Ctr

Fabrice wrote on X, "CTR can skyrocket past 100% if users open links in new tabs/windows and revisit the SERP and click again the same link: 1 impression can lead to many clicks #BingTip: Bing settings allows to open search or news results in a new tab or window to enable a SERP sticky experience."

Here are those posts on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

