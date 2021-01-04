Google Search Showing Fewer FAQ Rich Results

It seems like Google has once again pruned which sites are eligible to show FAQ/How To rich results in Google Search. This started around December 21st and RankRanger's tracking tools shows the change but the Mozcast tool does not. Koen Knol noticed for his site that Search Console reported the drop on right after the December Core Update (which is probably why all his metrics are down, not just for this rich result).

The last time Google did some pruning of FAQ rich results was in July 2020.

Here is a screen shot from RankRanger:

But like I said, Mozcast is not showing it:

Here is Koen Knol's tweet:

Looks like Google removed a lot of FAQ rich results in the December Core update. What to do? @rustybrick @seroundtable #seo pic.twitter.com/PeoowtDM67 — Koen Knol (@koenknol) January 3, 2021

Note, Mordy Oberstein posted on Twitter about this a couple weeks ago but I couldn't find more evidence of this until now.

Did you notice a reduction in Google showing FAQ and how to rich results for your site in December?

Forum discussion at Twitter.