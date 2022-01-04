Google Search Tests Blue Header

Ric Rodriguez has spotted Google testing a blue colored header for the mobile search results. We have seen Google testing various colored search buttons in the header area of the Google Search bar but not this.

He shared a number of screenshots on Twitter - here is a side by side of a normal white header for the Google Search bar compared to the blue header for the Google search bar (click to enlarge the image):

Here are more examples from Ric:

Here’s an example with a KG panel at the top… pic.twitter.com/yjKFNHzM8t — Ric Rodriguez (@RicRodriguez_UK) January 3, 2022

He shared more examples on that Twitter thread, it is pretty neat - I bet Google will test multiple colors of this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.