Google People Also Ask Card Carousels

Oct 10, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robots Playing Cards

Google Search's people also ask is now showing cards in carousels. This has been going on for several weeks, I believe, but I never covered it. Basically, Google is adding a carousel of card snapshots within the people also ask boxes.

Here is a screenshot from Mordy Obserstein as he posted on X:

Google Search People Also Ask Card Carousels

Have you seen these before?

Also, talking about cards, Mordy spotted this as well:

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Search Local Results Expandable Refinement Feature
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus