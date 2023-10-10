Google People Also Ask Card Carousels

Google Search's people also ask is now showing cards in carousels. This has been going on for several weeks, I believe, but I never covered it. Basically, Google is adding a carousel of card snapshots within the people also ask boxes.

Here is a screenshot from Mordy Obserstein as he posted on X:

Have you seen these before?

Also, talking about cards, Mordy spotted this as well:

Is…. This…… NEW?!



(Direct answer is a card format with related entities in a sub-carousel)@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/WBPK2TyOko — Mordy Oberstein *mediocre at best* (@MordyOberstein) September 19, 2023

Forum discussion at X.