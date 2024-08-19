Google Search Mentioned In Key Answers Box

Google Search has this new feature named "mentioned in key answers." This shows you which personalities, entities, within Google's knowledge graph, are mentioned in the search results in Google.

This feature was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared a couple of screenshots of this on X. Gagan wrote, "Google is now testing "Mentioned in key answers" when name of a person is mentioned in the featured snippet it shows up." Yes, it can show multiple names as well.

Here are his screenshots:

Here is another:

We've seen variations of Google using mentioned in search snippets, mentioned in knowledge panels and mentioned in top stories - so here is another variation.

Forum discussion at X.

 

